New drive-in movie theater hits Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new drive-in movie theater and esports area will be heading to Gettysburg this weekend.

USA Drive-Ins announced on Wednesday that the drive-in will be held at The Outlet Shoppes. On Friday, the drive-in movie theater will be showing Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and on Saturday it will show Raiders of the Lost Ark.

In addition to the movies, there will be touch-free menus for ordering safely packaged food, snacks, and drinks. Using smartphones, attendees will be able to view, order, and pay for menu items and then pick them up at their scheduled time from the nearest concession stands.

The event will be held starting at dusk each day.

