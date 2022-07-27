HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Pennsylvania-based mobile and desktop app developed by the Center for Schools and Communities will help connect students and families experiencing homelessness to resources.

While using the Finding Your Way in PA app, users, including students, can search for and request assistance with services and resources in their current location and community throughout the state.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“It is critically important that we remove the barriers faced by students experiencing homelessness to help them learn, grow, and thrive continuously and seamlessly, and this new app brings that assistance into the 21st century,” said Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty.

The app is available on three platforms, including online, the Google Play store, and the Apple app store. All three feature a simple design with a list and map view to help easily find and connect to services, like the national crisis hotlines.

“Through this innovative new resource, Pennsylvanians can access free help 24 hours a day, seven days a week on a mobile phone or a desktop computer. Users without access to these devices are encouraged to visit their local library or community center for help and support,” Hagarty said.

The app’s development was supported through the American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth Program, which provides children and youth experiencing homelessness with wrap-around services and enables them to attend school.

To learn more about the Department of Education’s education programs, including the latest app release, click here.