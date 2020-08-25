New Saint John Neuman school set to open spring 2021

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Saint John Neumann school in Lancaster County is set to open in the spring of 2021.

Furniture is being set up this week and scheduled tours will begin in October.

The school is for young families. Enrollment will include kids six weeks old through kindergarten and the goal is to offer students and families tools to help them succeed in the future.

Last week, CHI Saint Joseph Children’s Health announced an initiative offering 20 Columbia families tuition for free pre-k. It’s also created five $10,000 Columbia Future Scholarships for graduating high school seniors.