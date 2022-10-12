YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Sierra store, owned by TJX Companies will be coming to the Delco Plaza in York County soon.

This is according to a large orange banner on the front doors of the space that reads “coming soon”. Sierra is going to be located in space #200 in the plaza, which is a 20,571 square foot space.

The store will be located between Ross and Giant.

The Delco Plaza as a whole, still has six available spaces for leasing, all of which are between 1,500 and 5,000 square feet.

This will be the second store owned by TJX Companies to come to the Plaza – TJ Maxx being the first.