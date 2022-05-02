HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, free mobile passport with an audio-guided tour is now available for two suggested routes in Harrisburg that feature a variety of murals, monuments, and art.

Visit Hersey & Harrisburg has announced the launch of Murals & More — A Walk of Art.

“When you walk through Harrisburg, examples of artistic creativity and collaboration are everywhere,” said VHH President & CEO Mary Smith. “We loved the idea of creating suggested routes that allow visitors to not only see a variety of artwork within a few hours, but also learn about the artists and inspiration for the work through audio clips on the passport.”

The group worked with Sprocket Mural Works, a non-profit working to enhance communities through art, on the project. They are behind many of the murals featured on the new Walk of Art.

Visitors can sign up for the mobile passport by clicking here. The passport features location information, audio overviews of the artwork along the path, and a check-in feature to use once a visitor arrives at an artwork, monument, or museum.

Other trails in Visit Hershey & Harrisburg’s collection include Brew Barons Beer Trail, Chocolate & More Sweet Treat Trail, Adventure Trail, and The Black Travel Experience. To learn more about these trails, click here.