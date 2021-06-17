NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Thousands of Nexstar employees in television markets across the country, including those of us here at abc27 are volunteering in our communities, giving back as part of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

Medard’s House is a nonprofit Christian outreach for kids and teens. It was opened in honor of Medard Kowalski Jr. a junior at Cedar Cliff High School when he passed away on the Susquehanna River in a boating accident in December of 2014. But as organizers and the kids at Medard’s House say, his legacy lives on.

“We meet after school, but we’re so much more than that. We pride ourselves in kind of becoming part of the kids that are involved with us, part of their network,” Saundra Colello, executive director at Medard’s House, said.

There’s mentoring, bible studies, homework help, games and shared meals.

“We grow closer with God and it is a lot of fun and I can make friends here,” Kaylynn Snyder said.

“The need is to keep them active and busy from those hours from 3 to 6 after school and build relationships with them,” Colello said.

“Every time I’ve come I would always feel like I’m welcomed and everyone is so nice to you,” said Aiden Bible, New Cumberland Middle Schooler.

Medard’s House lost several of their volunteers over the pandemic and say any help is greatly appreciated, including our abc27 crew on Thursday, as part of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

“This was really great timing you know, because we were trying to get together a group of volunteers to do it and we just don’t have them this year,” Colello said.

She says that there’s, “a lot of grass to cut, a lot of mulch to lay, a lot of weeding.”

If you’d like to volunteer at Medard’s House, send an email to volunteer@medardshouse.org. Medard’s House is also working on a new EITC garden to table program for the kids as well.