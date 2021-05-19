Nonprofit Trikes for Tikes to present custom trike to family in need

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One very lucky child will be the recipient of a brand new custom-made trike on Saturday, May 22 from the nonprofit Trikes for Tikes, whose mission is providing adaptive trikes and beach wheelchairs to children with special needs.

According to the nonprofit’s website, because no two children are alike, each and every trike is customized to fit the needs of the individual child.

The organization offers four products; adaptive trikes, hand trikes waterwheels and a ‘duet.’

The trikes and wheelchairs allow children to build peer relationships, provide hours of fun therapy and independence for children with lower limb restrictions, allow children to enjoy time in the water at beaches and enjoy a bike ride in the comfort of a wheelchair.

Trikes for Tikes is inviting the public to its first big event which will host food, vendors and raffles large and small.

Better yet, the child and family will be surprised with the finalized look and feel of the trike.

All proceeds from the event will also go to purchasing another trike for another family in need.

The event runs on Saturday, May 22 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.