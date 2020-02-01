Nonprofit works to elevate at-risk, homeless youth in Central PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Helping at-risk students, some of them homeless, and pushing them to reach their full potential, is all in a day’s work for one grassroots group in the midstate.

Team Scott Inspire works with at-risk and homeless kids, who are referred to the group by area colleges and school districts. The group meets for several lunch and learning sessions throughout the school year, which can include guest speakers, motivational exercises, life skills, and resource bags filled with daily essentials, food and drinks the kids might otherwise not have.

“When you spread kindness, it goes all around the world,” Lameck Scott said.

His parents, Scottie “James” and Rachelle Scott, founded the program four years ago after feeding the hungry in Philadelphia. They work with students to give them a purpose, and show them the impossible is within their reach.

“Once my wife and I found this, we found our purpose outside of our own family,” Scottie said. “I think the main thing that these kids face that are in our program — are having people to trust.

“Obviously we all have real-life struggles but these kids are facing things that they never thought they might have to face at a young age,” Scottie said.

Edward Rivers is a Team Scott alum, who joined the group after his coach suggested the idea as a junior in high school. Now a sophomore at HACC, Rivers volunteers by speaking to kids in situations like he used to face himself, during a more difficult time in his life.

“It’s kinda that, like, encouraging factor, you got someone to motivate you,” Rivers said. “They don’t care who you are, you’re family. They don’t discriminate, none of that, you’re family. If you walk inside that door, it’s like they open their arms, and [you] have a chance to be a part of something big.”

Team Scott preaches and teaches that anything is possible; guiding them is the acronym “SMILE.”

“We support, mentor, inspire, lead, empower, which gives them success,” said Rachelle, a co-founder of the group.

“Regardless of what struggle you’re going through, anything is possible and they just need somebody to trust,” Scottie said.

Trust is a vital ingredient to Team Scott’s success, and they’re always looking for more help.

“Some of these kids have so many struggles that they don’t think they can do anything, they’re down in the dumps. We pull them up,” said Scottie.

You can find more information on the Team Scott nonprofit here.