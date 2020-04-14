Ollie’s Bargain Outlet donates $20K to Central PA Food Bank

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet made a $20,000 donation to the Central PA Food Bank on Tuesday in an effort to support local communities during the pandemic.

Ollie’s is considered essential and anticipates staying open to provide shoppers the ability to stock their homes with food and cleaning supplies.

The company encourages other businesses in the Midstate to also donate to the Central PA Food Bank as the need for food in local communities mount.

Ollie’s also looks to start a campaign this month to support Feeding America in all of its 360 stores across the U.S.