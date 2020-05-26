Ollie’s raises $1 million for Feeding America coronavirus fund

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet announced that with the help of shoppers from April 16 – May 17, it was able to raise $1 million for Feeding America’s Covid-19 response fund.

Feeding America’s fund looks to help food banks secure necessary resources nationwide as communities try to recover from the impacts of coronavirus.

“We believe in giving back and have longstanding relationships with several charities. We partnered with Feeding America when we saw an opportunity to help an immediate need in our communities,” said John Swygert, president and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, in a press release. “We are so grateful to our customers, who donated upon checkout as they were shopping at Ollie’s. It is because of their generous support that we are able to provide meals to communities in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

$70,000 was raised by central Pennsylvania shoppers, which will be used to assist the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, one of the 104 nationwide food banks Ollie’s says it is supporting.

361 locations participated in the fundraiser, including stores in Altoona, Chambersburg, East York, Hanover, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lewistown, Mechanicsburg, Mill Hall, Pennsdale, Shamokin Dam, State College, and West York.

