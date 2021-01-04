One 5-year-old is spreading holiday cheer by writing 200 cards to nursing home residents

A kindergartener from New York is spreading some cheer for the holidays.

“In my kindergarten class I was taught about being generous.”

That’s 5-year-old Aryana from Binghamton, New York sharing what she’s learned about helping others.

“I got an idea for making cards for the people in the nursing home who cannot go out and meet their friends because of the coronavirus,” said Aryana.

The kindergartener telling her mom she wanted to make cards to cheer up people living in nursing homes during this difficult time.

“I want to make cards for the people in the nursing home so they won’t be alone.”

Aryana’s mom picking up the phone and calling Willow Point, a nearby nursing home with two hundred residents.

“So I said, ‘Aryana, are you sure you can make 200 cards?’ ‘Yes, mommy definitely. I want to make 200 cards!’”

So Aryana with help from her mom got to work creating handmade cards for the new year. It would take her nearly two weeks.

Each card was carefully brightened with snowmen, rainbows, and balloons. But that wasn’t all.

“She said ‘mommy I want to do one more thing. I want to break this piggy bank and give some gifts to the nursing home residents.’”

Aryana spending her piggy bank savings on gifts to go with those two hundred cards.

Bringing smiles and even moving some to tears.

“It was really a heart touching moment for me.”

Now, Aryana is sending this message, “I wish everyone a happy New Year, especially the people in the nursing home and I wish everyone gets the vaccine and coronavirus goes away.”