Online curriculum teaches Brownies about state civics

Community

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Girls Scouts of Pennsylvania are moving online for a curriculum teaching about civic involvement.

History Professor Karol Weaver, along with colleagues from the Pennsylvania Historical Association, created the course for Brownies in grades 2-3 as they walk through various topics of state interest, including:
• The Pennsylvania state flag
• The Pennsylvania state song
• The history and significance of parades
• State historical landmarks

“The Celebrating Community badge guide equips Brownie troop leaders to have a discussion with their Brownies about celebrations in and about Pennsylvania,” Weaver said. “Through the use of videos and discussion questions, elementary-aged students are able to learn about their state’s history in an engaging way.”

The curriculum wraps up with a talk of how celebrations like parades have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how communities have recognized their essential workers with drive-by parades and parties outside hospitals, grocery stores and other places.

The Celebrating Community Brownie badge guide can be found here.

