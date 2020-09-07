Open Stage offers free theatrical performances on YouTube

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Open Stage, a theater company in Harrisburg, is doing something new this season so more people can watch their performances despite the pandemic. It decided to make all its shows available online and free starting next month.

“We felt that it was more important to increase access, than it was to worry about how to scramble and get that single ticket price, so every single ticket will be offered for free. That being said, we also will be offering a pay what you will donation system,” said Stuart Landon, producing artistic director at Open Stage.

You can watch the live stream of their shows on YouTube, starting Oct. 9.

“We’re starting with ‘Frankenstein,’ this October, which is really cool, a really neat new exciting kind of scary adaptation, and then we’ll be moving onto an adaptation of an Agatha Christie mystery, actually Agatha Christie short stories, and then December we’ll be doing our traditional production of, ‘A Christmas Carol,’ but with a brand new twist,” said Landon.

There will be a new production every month, and there will be nine opportunities to watch. A few weeks after the first live stream of each show, the recorded version will be available for regular donors, and then eventually to the entire public.

“When we’re able to gather people, and that will be such a good day, then we hope that maybe this will be the way we can do things, that this will really affect business moving forward,” said Landon.

Most of the shows will open on the second Friday of the month. Open Stage’s season runs through June.