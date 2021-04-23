Operation Wildcat’s yard sale fundraiser happening Friday and Saturday to help Mechanicsburg families

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Operation Wildcat is hosting its Semi-Annual Yard Sale Friday and Saturday. It’s the huge fundraiser for the nonprofit that gives to Mechanicsburg families in need.

Operation Wildcat is an organization that two district parents founded 15 years ago.

It started small with a clothing room, Thanksgiving dinners and back-to-school supplies, and grew into a huge gift to the community.

Hundreds of community members are involved, including entire athletic teams, youth groups, students, teachers, parents and alum.

People donate items for the yard sale and Operation Wildcat sells them. It uses the profits for various resources for families in need and to fund different projects.

Maureen Ross is one of the two #Mechanicsburg parents who founded Operation Wildcat in 2006. She talks about how the organization uses the profits from the fundraiser to help the community: pic.twitter.com/DDRvmHpDdh — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaABC27) April 23, 2021

For example, the group gives to the recreation department to help students pay to participate in a sport or to rent a musical instrument.

The volunteers also work with the district’s social workers and guidance counselors to find out what items families are in need of all year long.

These can vary from furniture to prom dresses.

“Pots and pans, cookie sheets, you name it,” said Maureen Ross, a co-founder and the vice president of Operation Wildcat. “Laundry baskets. All the basics that we take for granted. When you’re a family that maybe you know, yesterday you had a house and today you don’t, and you’re shuffling between places, we can help fulfill those needs.”

The fundraiser is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 7:30 a.m to 12 p.m. Saturday at the Mechanicsburg Brethren in Christ Church.

There will be food tucks.

Donations are accepted.

Operation Wildcat has expanded this project so much that it went from using storage units to a warehouse for all of the donations.

If you can’t make this yard sale, another one is already in the works for October.