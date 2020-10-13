PA Breast Cancer Coalition focuses on advocacy work after pink fountain vandalism

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Vandalism may have ruined a tradition meant to bring awareness to breast cancer but the PA Breast Cancer Coalition is continuing its work in other ways.

Every October, the PA Breast Cancer Coalition dyes the fountain in front of the Capitol — pink. But this year, someone messed with the water, which meant it had to be drained.

The group lamented that it was sad to see the pink water go, especially since it is such an important symbol for countless women.

However, the coalition’s communications director, Natalie Kopp, says such vandalism shouldn’t distract from the other important work that they are doing.

“We know a lot of women actually travel to the fountain to sit and reflect, to take pictures of them with the fountain and their families. They’re proud breast cancer survivors. And we’re sad that they’re not able to do that for the rest of the month this year,” Kopp said. “But we’re going to continue going forward with our mission and with our work to support and advocate for breast cancer survivors across the state.”

On Friday, the group is holding its annual conference featuring notable speakers, workouts, and even cooking classes.

This year they’re offering health care heroes and essential workers free registration.

You can find out more about the conference here.

