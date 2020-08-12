Parents concerned of Central Dauphin County School District’s lack of transparency

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Parents feel the Central Dauphin School District isn’t being transparent about the outbreak among student-athletes.
Several students tested positive, but the district won’t say how many. Now, one parent says the district needs a concrete plan of action for when this happens, which includes more information.
The district decline to provide the number of students who tested positive and says interested parents should contact them directly.
Top Stories:
- Big Ten cancels fall football season, other conferences could follow
- Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate
- Pennsylvania mayors appeal to Congress for federal aid