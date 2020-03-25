Parents question Lancaster City’s decision on playgrounds

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Kristina Bausman, like many parents, has seen what social distancing can do to a child’s energy level.

“The energy of the kids is [huge],” Bausman said.

She has taken her girls on plenty of walks during the coronavirus pandemic but decided it was time for something new on Tuesday when she took her two girls to a playground in Long’s Park.

Lancaster City is keeping its playgrounds open but is not sanitizing the equipment. Bausman said she wishes she had known that.

“I actually didn’t see any signs on the playground,” she said.

The city said it would have cost $20,000 to fence off all playgrounds in Lancaster and tens of thousands more to fence off other recreational facilities. Instead, city officials are strongly recommending that parents not let their children use the playground equipment.

Public works employees added signs to the parks on Tuesday to warn parents about the situation.

Bausman says, however, without any barriers, the city is putting children and parents at risk and that children will try to play regardless.

“I tell [my girls] a million times please don’t touch anything,” Bausman said.