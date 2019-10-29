Pedestrian hit-and-run warnings for Halloween

LOWER PAXTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the people responsible for two separate hit-and-runs, wherein both cases, the drivers struck teens and drove off between 6 and 7 a.m.

Friday morning, a 15-year-old was struck by a vehicle while riding in the crosswalk at the intersection of Valley and Colonial Road. According to police, the vehicle in question is a gold or tan SUV, possibly a Yukon.

Around the same time, a 16-year-old in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County was waiting to get on their school bus when they were struck in the head by the passenger’s side-view mirror of a car driving by.

The vehicle slowed down after the collision but continued to drive off. The vehicle is described as a large dark-colored pickup truck, possibly a Dodge with a lifted suspension.

Allyson Fulton, assistant director of the American Trauma Society, says Halloween is the most dangerous day for pedestrians, while they’re out trick-or-treating.

“If they are under the age of 10, it is really difficult to judge the speed and distance of cars,” Fulton said.

In just a week, clocks will be rolled back an hour for Daylight Saving Time. “As it gets darker earlier, it’s going to be harder for those motor vehicle drivers to see them,” said Fulton.

Wearing reflective tape can reduce your chances of a pedestrian accident.

“Being extra cautious, looking left right and left no matter if you’re the pedestrian, the bicyclist or the motorist, making sure that you’re surroundings are clear before proceeding,” said Fulton.

Police are asking residents to review their security footage for evidence of the hit-and-runs and to contact police if you have any information.