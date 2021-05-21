Penn State Health Faculty and Friends hosting virtual luncheon

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Enjoy a fashion show and a great meal from your home while supporting a fundraiser.

The Association of Faculty and Friends is holding its annual luncheon virtually this year. The money raised provides grants that support community outreach and more at Penn State Health.

$5000 went to the Dauphin County Harm Reduction Tools Project. Penn State pharmacists like Todd Grove, give disposable prescription packets to patients, who add warm water to a medicine bottle, shake it and the unused drug is neutralized. The bottle can then be safely disposed of in the trash.

“I am proud to be recipient of one of these AFF grants. I think this is such a valuable program,” Grove said.

AFF does too and that’s why its hoping you will take part in the spring fundraiser. “We’ve partnered with Neiman Marcus it will be a virtual event catered by Cafe aMusee on Chocolate Avenue. We’ll also have a really nice goody bag,” AFF Penn State Health President Amber Branchi said.

“You’ll be picking up your goodie bags from Cafe aMusee and even have a painting class with your friends after the show,” Branchi said.

You have until Monday to sign up for the virtual event. You can find tickets through this link.