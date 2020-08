ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new hospital in Cumberland County is a big step closer to opening.

As of Friday, all of the walls are up on Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center, along with 108 beds emergency room, and ICU.

The facility is set to open next summer giving West Shore residents a choice in acute hospital care.

During construction, two workers did test positive for Covid-19 but have since recovered, and coronavirus interrupted construction for only two days.