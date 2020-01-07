Live Now
Penn State Health to build new primary care practice in Cumberland County

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Residents in southern Cumberland and northern York counties will soon have greater access to Penn State Health services and providers when a new primary care location opens on Route 114 and Market Street near the Route 15 interchange, just south of Mechanicsburg.

The new, 10,000-square-foot Penn State Health Medical Group practice will include 12 exam rooms and additional clinical support space for a team of four primary care providers and around a dozen support staff.

The building would also include shell space for eight additional exam rooms to allow for future expansion.

Penn State Health anticipates beginning construction on the new facility in April, with a likely opening to patients this fall.

“This new outpatient practice will be designed around the needs of the community and serve as part of our broader efforts—in partnership with Highmark—to ensure people have access to Penn State Health providers close to home, where it’s convenient for them and their families,” said Dr. Peter Dillon, executive vice president, and chief clinical officer of Penn State Health.

