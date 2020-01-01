Palmyra couple welcomes Penn State Health’s first baby of 2020

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — There’s no better way to ring in the New Year than with a new baby.

Amy and John Kelly were at their neighbor’s house to celebrate and watch the ball drop when they had to leave early.

“I was down in the basement with all the kids and our 3-year-old son around 8:15 and my water broke, so I ran upstairs to my friend and she said, ‘Amy, it’s time to go to the hospital,'” Amy Kelly said.

At 2:36 a.m., Amy gave birth to a healthy baby boy at Penn State Health in Hershey.

“He was 22 inches long and he weighed 7 pounds and 15 ounces,” she said.

Jacob Charles Kelly was due Jan. 4 but came just a few days early. He is Amy and John’s second child. Luke, 3, is now a big brother.

“He already has been in to meet him and he asked if he could pet him,” Amy Kelly said.

As the first baby born in the hospital in 2020, the family also received a basket full of toys and toiletries.

“Just a blessing. To start the new year off, to have the first baby here at Hershey Med Center, it’s pretty exciting,” John Kelly said. “And [I] have to give a shout out to everyone at Hershey. Top-notch, professional, first class. We had a great experience.”

Amy and the baby are well while she and John hope to bring Jacob home Thursday or possibly Friday.