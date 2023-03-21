(WHTM) — Leaders from the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges (PACCC) say schools need money, and they’re calling on the government for more financial assistance.

“I think this is an important opportunity for more lawmakers to see and hear. The important work that community colleges are doing across the state, providing educational opportunities for students and training the commonwealth workforce,” said Elizabeth Bolden, president & CEO, of the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges.

Pennsylvania’s 15 community colleges educate 230,000 students annually across all 67 counties, making them the largest provider of undergraduate public postsecondary education in the state.

“So what we need is additional funding for community colleges, so that individuals across the Commonwealth can access post-secondary education and training so they can reskill or get a new job and earn family-sustaining wages,” said Bolden.

PACCC’s state budget request included an operating appropriation increase, capital appropriation increase, funding to strengthen Pennsylvania’s healthcare workforce, and regulatory and statutory relief for community colleges.

“Community colleges really touch every community and every family in the Commonwealth, and it’s importance as lawmakers go through this budget process that they make decisions that will support the commonwealth and help it to grow,” said Bolden.

These colleges offer over 1,400 credit programs that match workforce training to workforce needs, and with the proper assistance, these programs remain available.