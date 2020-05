LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association started a new campaign encouraging everyone to buy local.

The public service ad features the Copenhaver family, who own Talview dairy in Lebanon County. The ad comes as many dairy farms are forced to throw-out surplus milk because schools, restaurants, and others have stopped buying -after being closed during the pandemic.

The Copenhavers are one of more than 6,000 dairy farm families in the state.