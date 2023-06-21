YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Wednesday’s hometown hero is Matt Dorgan, founder and president of Building Bridges for Brianna.

After losing his daughter Brianna to suicide in December 2020, Dorgan started the organization to promote suicide awareness and prevention and to provide support to individuals and families struggling with mental health.

Today, Building Bridges for Brianna helps connect community members to mental health resources, offers support groups and more as Dorgan continues to tell Brianna’s story and partners with local organizations to spread the word.

On Saturday, June 24, the organization will be holding a suicide and mental health awareness event from noon to 6 p.m.

In addition to Dorgan, several government officials including Pennsylvania Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill of York County will also attend and speak at the event.

The event, which will be held at Lions Park in Dallastown, Pennsylvania, will also include food trucks, live music, raffles, motorcycle rides, kid activities, over 100 vendors and mental health vendors.

All of the money raised at the event will go towards resources provided by Building Bridges for Brianna and towards expanding the organization’s impact.