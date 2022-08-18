MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — Queen Elizabeth is coming to Lancaster County as the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire returns for its 2022 season on Saturday, Aug. 20.

At the 42nd Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, guests are invited to attend the wedding of the daughter of Lady Mayor Delores Ann Penburthy and the son of the Sausage King and Queen of the Shire — which should go off without a hitch, right?

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Costumed performers provide live entertainment including jousts, magic shows, music, and comedy. The Renaissance Faire also includes food, drinks, and craft and other merchandise vendors.

Guests can follow a schedule to see the entire 2022 scenario play out or explore the grounds as they see fit. There are also several themed weekends at the Renaissance Faire including Fairies and Fantasy, Viking Weekend, Oktoberfest, and Halloween Days and Spooky Knights.

Date-specific tickets must be purchased online. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Enter abc27’s Renaissance Faire contest until Sept. 18 for a chance to win tickets.

The 2022 Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire runs from Aug. 20 to Oct. 30 on Saturdays, Sundays, and Labor Day Monday.