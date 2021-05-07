Perry County agriculture teacher wins national ‘Top Teacher’ competition on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The big moment we’ve been waiting for happened Friday morning on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan.’

“The winner of the 2021 Top Teacher search is… Krista Pontius, agriculture teacher at Greenwood High School in Millerstown Pa.! Yay!”

Perry County’s own Krista Pontius taking home the title of Top Teacher beating out teachers from all over the country.

As a grand prize winner, krista gets $10,000 for herself and another $10,000 for her school.

