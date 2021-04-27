Perry County teacher recognized in national ‘Top Teacher’ competition

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Millerstown teacher is a national semi-finalist in Kelly and Ryan’s “Live’s Top Teacher Search”.

Her students affectionately call her “KP,” referring to their beloved teacher Krista Pontius. She is described as “compassionate,” “selfless” and “fun.”

Krista has been teaching since 1997 after she earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Agricultural and Extension Education from Penn State College of Agriculture Sciences.

Krista’s nomination letter says she “has been the recipient of numerous awards for teaching and for her active role in her community.”

Over the years she has helped her students win many awards at the regional, state, and national levels and aided her students in raising $55,000 and packed 150,000 meals that were given or distributed to the local food banks.

Krista even traveled to Haiti and worked in an orphanage helping the poor.

The top four will be featured and the grand prize winner will receive $10,000 plus an additional donors choose gift card from Sonic to fund learning supplies for their classroom.

Participants can submit their vote by clicking here.