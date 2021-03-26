Playing with a purpose: young drummer aims to make a difference in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A young drummer is bringing life to the streets of York by wowing people with impromptu performances.

You may have noticed the attention Najeeb Moore Jr. gets and the smiles he brings near the market or in the city square.

He has a nice drum set at home, but keeps it simple when he’s outside, as he plays with a purpose.

Moore Jr.’s setup includes a couple of buckets and some sticks.

“It’s more like travel sized, but also I like showing people you can make something out of nothing,” said Moore Jr.

That’s exactly what Moore Jr. does.

“You really don’t see street music like that in York, so I’m glad I could bring it,” said Moore Jr.

The 13-year-old born and raised in York started drumming when he was eight.

“We just heard this noise outside,” said Najeeb Moore Sr., who is Najeeb Moore Jr.’s dad. “Every day…tap, tap, tap.”

Najeeb Jr. taught himself and decided to use his talent to bring positive energy to the White Rose City.

“People love it,” said Moore Sr.

You may have seen Moore Jr. light up social media.

“Just me and the crowd and it’s just like, no other feeling like it,” said Moore Jr.

But while performing in different spots downtown each week, the musician noticed some things that trouble him.

“I see people who are struggling,” said Moore Jr.

Moore Jr. is thankful money isn’t a concern for him, so he says almost all that he collects drumming, he gives right back to the community.

“When I come out here, it’s all because of my passion,” said Moore Jr. “I can make a dollar and still continue with my day. I’ll just give that dollar away.”

With his talent, it’s sometimes hundreds of dollars a day.

“Just give it to homeless people or he’ll take them out to get them something to eat. You know, it’s things like that…an amazing kid,” said Moore Sr.

Moore Jr.’s vision for his city rings louder than his cymbals.

He’s creating a foundation called Play it Forward.

“I want to teach other kids, so then they could teach other kids, so eventually I could just have people down here doing this for fun,” said Moore Jr.

He’s also planning on starting a mentorship group for young kids this summer.

“Get them out of the streets, because York is getting worse and worse and worse, and I’d be glad if I could save like six kids, or save a few people so they could say alright, he did this for me so let me do this for other people,” said Moore Jr.

Just like the beat of a drum, Moore Jr. makes kindness look easy.

“Just trying to help them out,” said Moore Jr.

Moore Jr. is a hard worker. He recently launched Drummer Boy Lawn Services to make some money that he does actually keep for himself.

He also performs with church groups and the YWCA Temple Guard.