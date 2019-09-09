How to record your Pledge

abc27 airs the Pledge of Allegiance recorded by organizations throughout central Pennsylvania every day. If you would like to submit a video from your organization, please follow the directions below:

Hold your phone as still as possible.

Avoid recording the Pledge in an area that has a lot of background noise.

Everyone on camera should face the camera when saying the pledge.

Do not add any music to avoid violating copyright laws.

When recording the video, position talent or objects with light, such as the sun, in front of them. If the sun or bright images are behind them, it will make it difficult for the camera to correctly balance the image

If using a smartphone to record video, hold the device horizontal, not vertical.