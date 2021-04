HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 30, there were 4,607 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,151,005. Please note, a lab submitted just under 300 test results dating back to December 2020. Also, another lab submitted a large file of test results that were collected within the last three days.

There are 2,318 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 522 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.