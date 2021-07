LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -- With limited properties on the market and more people interested, renting across Lancaster currently seems like the best option. But even that is getting increasingly expensive as well.

"The housing market for homeowners is so hot and people understand that they're going to have to pay much more right now to buy that home so they're opting to rent for a year or two hoping the housing prices go down a little bit and then they make their move to buy," Lisa Delgado, VP of Asset Management at Boyd Wilson, said.