Ford just introduced a truck that has the potential to take the electric vehicle market to the mainstream.

The F-150 Lightning is Ford's 100% electric version of their F-150, the best-selling vehicle in the United States since 1981. Pickup trucks have exploded in popularity, and Ford making their most popular truck all-electric means the country may see a sharp rise in electric vehicles very soon. Ford sold 900,000 F-150's in 2019 alone.