HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- When you look at their list of clients, it's hard to believe Strategic Consulting Partners is a small business. They work with everything from large federal agencies to small non-profit organizations. And yet --

"Our business is actually in our home," Monica Gould, the company's founder and president, said. "And we employ 12 people full time, and we also have a staff of about 25 consultants that support our business."