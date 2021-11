HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- In the race for the two open seats on the Commonwealth Court, Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid issued a notice that she will order a statutorily required statewide recount.

As of Nov. 10, Stacy Marie Wallace (R) held 26.1% of the total votes, securing one of the open seats. However, the second seat remains open. Lori A. Dumas (D) and Drew Crompton (R) are in the running for second and third-place with the vote totals within one-half of one percent margin, which triggers a mandatory recount under Pa. law.