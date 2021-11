(WHTM) -- The FBI needs the public's help to identify and find information regarding a man who may have critical information about the identity of a child victim in an investigation in a sexual exploitation case.

Known by John Doe 45, FBI Philadelphia says the man was found on video with a child recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020. The EXIF data embedded found the files were created between Jan. and April 2019.