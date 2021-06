HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Department of Labor and Industry Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier and Senator Nikil Saval (D - Philadelphia) are calling on the Pa. legislature to raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour in order to reach the $15 an hour goal.

Berrier and Saval were also joined by a home health aide from Westmoreland County, and a Giant Eagle employee, to show that people of all services deserve a livable wage and that it affects more than just the young population. They say about 300,000 of these workers affected are over 40 years old.