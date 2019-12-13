Police investigate dating app robbery

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An investigation is currently underway after police say a man was robbed in what he thought was a dating app meet-up.

Wednesday around 6:50 p.m. a man arranged to meet a woman at a nonexisting address on the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue.

The victim did not realize this and while looking to find the address, police say a black male, wearing a red hoodie covering his face and gray sweat pants, emerged from the bushes, displayed a handgun with a green laser and demanded the victim’s property.

The suspect fled the area on foot after given money. Police units and a K9 searched the area afterward but were unable to find him.

Police say the situation appears to be an isolated incident but residents are urged to use caution when arranging to meet through social apps. They advise meeting in public for safety.

Anyone with information on this incident can submit a tip on Crimewatch or contact the police department at 717-264-4131.