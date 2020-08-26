Policy change looks to add more affordable housing in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) — There has been little disagreement that Lancaster City needs more affordable housing.

“The need for the housing is great,” says Marisol Torres, the city’s housing and economic development administrator and acting executive director to the redevelopment authority.

The Lancaster Redevelopment Authority is enacting a new policy as a result.

Under the change, developers buying condemned residences from the city’s redevelopment authority must sell the rehabilitated homes to a buyer or rent to a tenant whose income is below the average for Lancaster County.

“We believe this would help alleviate a little bit of the issue of our housing prices being through the roof,” Torres said.

Under the policy, buyers living in the houses would need to make less than $63,000 and renters would need to make less than $48,000.

Torres said it’s a change to the current housing market in Lancaster. “The houses that are available are just not available for people that are working-class citizens, or people would make less than the president or vice president of a company make.”

The affordability restrictions last for 15 years. Torres said the policy should not scare off developers, but she said it should help those who need it most.

Lancaster City councilman Jaime Arroyo said the policy is a good step for more affordable housing.

Arroyo said city council intends to be vigilant about adding even more affordable housing. “(We’ll) make sure that we’re taking advantage of different opportunities and tools we’ll get to the outcome we want.”

It’s expected with the new policy that seven affordable housing units are added in Lancaster every year.