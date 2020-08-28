Popular 9/11 memorial ride canceled; organizer blames governor

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — While the destruction sites were still smoldering on September 11, 2001 — Pennsylvanians began riding.

“The first ride took place within days of 9/11,” said Williamsport’s Gary Smith, of the Lycoming County motorcycle ride.

It has grown and grown every year since.

“Every intersection is closed, blocked, and there are police escorts,” Smith said with pride of the 9/11 Memorial Ride.

There are hundreds of photos on the group’s website showing thousands of spectators cheering on the riders. One year, Gary says, there were 10,000 motorcyclists participating.

“We covered 20-some miles with a continuous run of motorcycles,” Smith said.

The ride began as a 25-mile event. It now a 42-mile loop through 14 Lycoming County municipalities. It begins with a remembrance ceremony and it always takes place on that fateful day. Smith says that’s the best way to honor the lives lost.

“They didn’t have a choice of 9/11 and hence, rain or shine, whatever, we ride. We’ve ridden in thunderstorms, you name it.”

But this year, state regulations have done what weather could not, forcing the ride to be canceled. Organizers say PennDOT suddenly required an indemnity letter from each municipality themotorcyclists would travel through. Twelve of the 14 municipalities signed off, Smith said, but Williamsport and Montoursville would not.

“They were fearful of the indemnification clause which would make them liable in the event of an accident or if something happened,” Smith said, noting that in 19 years there have only been a few minor injuries. He also said it’s the first time the state required such paperwork.

In a statement, PennDOT said the indemnification rule for permits has always been on the books but admits “the requirement may not have uniformly applied statewide.” The statement added that it’s now paying closer attention to the permitting process and it now wants to “ensure statewide consistency of all requirements.”

So is Gary frustrated? Sad? Angry?

“All of the above,” he said.

Smith also questions the state’s rationale and suspects it’s more about politics than permits. Though he is quick to say his group — 9/11 Memorial Coalition — is apolitical, he concedes that most of the riders are not and many sport Trump flags during the event.

Smith thinks the democratic Wolf administration didn’t want to see thousands of motorcycles flying Trump flags in an election year.

PennDOT Spokeswoman Alexis Campbell reacted quickly to Smith’s claim. “This is absolutely not the case… the applicable regulations and policies are being applied to all events uniformly,” she wrote in a statement.

Though the official ride is canceled, Smith notes it is a free country and the roads will be open on 9/11.

“The irony is there’s about six groups and they’re just gonna go ride willy nilly throughout this whole area,” Smith said. “And they don’t have a single permit, no indemnification, and that seems to be alright.”

Organizers hope the bureaucratic hurdles can be cleared and the ride resume next year which will be the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.