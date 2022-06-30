LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Are you ready to party? Lancaster Pride and the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition are hosting a Pride Month Finale Party and you’re invited.

This event will take place Thursday, June 30th at Southern Market on 100 S. Queen Street in Lancaster. The party will commence at 6 p.m. and it is free to anyone of all ages.

Start off your night dancing to live music by DJ Hadassah Edith. After dancing, you can celebrate with drag performances by Miss Lancaster Pride. There will be a specialty themed cocktail, as well as the “Pride Parade” beer by Our Town Brewery. Southern Market’s vendors will be providing food for purchase as well.

Below is the event schedule: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.: Live music from Hadassah Edith 8:00 – 10:00 p.m.: DJ Salinger and performances by Miss Lancaster Pride

Although this event is free, donations from this event will support both non-profit organizations.

