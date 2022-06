HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey Pride, an LGBTQ+ pride event, is coming to Hershey’s Chocolate Town Park on June 25 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The gathering will have music, vendors, resources, and more, all for the celebration of LGBTQ+ community members.

This is the second annual Hershey Pride event. Fundraisers for the LGBT Center of Central PA will take place at the event as well.