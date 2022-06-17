LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Pride Festival will kick off the organization’s largest event in history on Saturday, June 18 at the Clipper Magazine Stadium. There will be 185 vendors and sponsors, 25 entertainers, a backyard area for yoga and yard games, a wedding ceremony, and a kids zone.

Ariel Versace, from season 11 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, will headline the entertainment. Penn Medicine, Lancaster General Health is sponsoring the 2022 event.

The festival schedule is listed below:

11:50 AM: Ribbon Cutting at Front Gate with the Board of Lancaster Pride

12:20 PM: Blackcat Dancing on Main Stage

12:30 PM: Drag Show on Main Stage, featuring Ariel Versace

1:45 PM: Wedding Ceremony in TEC Tent

2:00 PM: Kiana Corley on Main Stage

2:15 PM: Speech from Lancaster Pride President and Board of Directors on Main Stage

2:45 PM Drag Show on Main Stage, featuring Ariel Versace

4:15 PM: Speech from the Mayor of Lancaster and Governor’s Greeting on Main Stage

4:30 PM: Bryce Bowyn on Main Stage

The Clipper Magazine Stadium is located at 650 North Prince Street, Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Alex Otthofer, President of Lancaster Pride, can be contacted at 717-538-1566.