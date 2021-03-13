‘Project Prom’ displays over 200 free formal wear ahead of prom season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Even though many school districts have not decided whether they will hold prom, a not-for-profit organization is making sure students are ready.

“Project Prom” displayed over 200  dresses and accessories in a variety of sizes, colors and designs to local students — free of charge.

The initiative took place Friday and Saturday when students had the opportunity to browse, try on and make their selections from noon until 5:00 p.m. at Unveiled Bridal and Formal, 5913 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA.

The group hopes to be able to give away more dresses in the near future.

