Public calls for resignation of two Central York School District board members after comments

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Central York School board members are being asked to resign over comments some say were racially insensitive.

During Monday’s meeting, Vicki Guth and Veronica Gemma discussed white privilege and questioned whether there was a problem with the curriculum and if racism needs to be covered.

here’s part of what they said.

The discussion in part said:

“The references that were made in this committee about teaching tolerance talked about white privilege and white saviorism,” Guth said. “So you can’t win. If you’re normal, you’re a white privilege. If you’re trying to change things, you’re doing it out of the savior mentality.”

“Do we even have a problem? And if we don’t, then why are bringing this into the classroom to teach these benchmarks based on what happened in July?” Gemma asked.

Parents, students, and teachers are calling for their resignation and believe there is no issue in teaching tolerance in textbooks.

The district has not responded to requests for comments.