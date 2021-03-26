Rally held to save Claremont Nursing Home in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A push to stop the sale of Cumberland County’s nursing home is in the works. Leaders say the facility is losing millions but critics say selling the facility in the middle of a pandemic is not the right time.

A group of people will gather in Downtown Carlisle Friday morning hoping to bring awareness of the pending sale of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

They want people to contact commissioners and tell them they don’t want the facility to leave county owners.

Cumberland county Commissioner Gary Eichelberger had some tough words to say to the group of protesters.

“We are disappointed with the degree of misinformation and disinformation that has been peddled out there by the opponents out there,” said Gary Eichelberger, Cumberland county Commissioner. “We have answered the questions very thoroughly.”

But Citizens Saving Claremont spokesman Tim potts says the nursing home is “important because it has a unique mission in Cumberland County. There isn’t any other nursing home here whose mission is to take care of the poor.

The county is still in talks to come up with a deal to sell the nursing home and the sale could be finalized by this summer.