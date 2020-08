HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Last month, Pennsylvania led the nation in child drownings.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, five children drowned in Pennsylvania in July, while the national total was 48.

The Red Cross gives swimming lessons and says their number one rule is — never take your eyes off children in the water.

Nearly 4,000 Americans drown each year. One in five of those deaths are children 14 and under.