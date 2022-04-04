(WHTM) — Every year, abc27 honors the remarkable women of Central Pennsylvania. This year’s finalists have been announced over the past four weeks, and the winner is set to be revealed on Monday, April 4.

The finalists this year include:

Guadalupe “Lupita” Barba

The executive director of Juntos de Lebanon, an organization she founded with the purpose of helping the Latino Community in the Lebanon area. She is also responsible for the distribution of over 600 doses of vaccines among Latinos in Lebanon.

Cheryl Hornung

She turned her own personal tragedy into an opportunity and now brings joy to sick children across the country through a volunteer-powered nonprofit that gathers and donates gifts called Caitlin’s Smiles.

Amy Moreno

She devotes her life to helping young women aging out of foster care. She has converted her former home into Bethany House. It is now transitional housing for four young women aging out of foster care. She and her volunteers prepare them for adult life.

Jackie Bieber

Bieber has been open about the loss of her daughter to suicide in order to push for change in Pennsylvania. Her efforts to push for change paid off in 2021 when Shawn’s Law was passed. The law increases penalties for anyone who helps in the suicide of someone under the age of 18 or with intellectual disabilities.

All four finalists will be featured in a half-hour special, Honoring Remarkable Women, on April 8 at 7:30 p.m.