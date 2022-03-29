(WHTM) — It was a day that changed Jackie Bieber’s life forever. On May 22, 2019, her 25-year-old daughter, Shawn Satto, died by suicide.

“It’s been a long, long road. You know, losing my daughter and how heartbreaking and devastating, I miss her. I do, I miss her a lot,” Bieber said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Satto suffered from severe anxiety and depression. Her life was cut short with the help of a website that provides step-by-step instructions on how to end their lives.

“Just dealing with losing a child and losing a child to suicide. Then, losing a child to encouragement on a dark evil website and fighting to get that shut down.”

Since that day, Bieber has been open about it in hopes of making sure it does not happen to anyone else. “I will never get her back. She is gone, but to be able to do something good out of something so horrible and dark, even if it could save one life is worth it.”

Bieber’s efforts to push for change paid off in 2021 when Shawn’s Law was signed into law in 2021. The law increases penalties for anyone who helps in the suicide of someone under the age of 18 or with intellectual disabilities. “There are so many people out there like Shawn.”

Beiber says, her work is not done.

“I have done a lot in two years, but this is just one of the many steps that I have taken and will need to do more because we have to do so much for our mental health system.”

Her next step is to take her message to the federal level in hopes that changes can be made to improve the mental health system.