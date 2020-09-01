Residents can report illegal use of fireworks through online tool

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline says since 2017, when the sale of consumer-grade fireworks was legalized, his department and others have been dealing with firework-related problems.

“They’ve become an issue across the commonwealth. This isn’t just a Harrisburg issue, this isn’t just a Central Pennsylvania issue, this is a commonwealth-wide issue,” he said.

The City of Harrisburg created a tool to track where fireworks are happening illegally. Residents can fill out a fireworks report form and answer a few simple questions.

“It will then map that and put a little dot on the map and then when we look at the map globally from our standpoint, the fire, and police departments, we’ll be able to look at these as hot spots and be able to focus some enforcement in those areas,” Enterline said.

Although consumer-grade fireworks are legal, they can’t be set off within 150 feet of an occupied building.

“When we look at the City of Harrisburg, nearly all of these areas that we are looking at are definitely fireworks that are set off illegally and not being the required distances away from an occupied building,” Enterline said.

West Shore Regional, Swatara, and Lower Paxton Township police have all signed on to use the system.

Tips and reports can be filed here.